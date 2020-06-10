GALVESTON
The Salvation Army's Family Store will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 601 51st St. in Galveston.
Weekly store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations will be accepted during store hours, and pickup arrangements can be made by calling 409-763-1691.
“We are happy that we are able to bring some of our employees back to reopen the Family Store,” Capt. Nathanael Doria said. “The Family Store provides a valuable service to the community and much-needed funding to support the programs in Galveston County.”
The Family Store also will have its Facebook live shopping events from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays beginning Monday. There will be opportunities to purchase items through Facebook Marketplace, as well.
For more information, visit www.salvationarmygalvestoncounty.org or call 409-763-1691.
— Angela Wilson
