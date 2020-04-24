LEAGUE CITY
The first meeting of the League City emergency turnaround task force Friday outlined the framework of the group’s purpose and defined a more detailed action plan and more specific goals to be finalized at a meeting Tuesday.
The action plan and goals then will be presented to the League City Council at its regular meeting later in the day.
“It was a great first conversation, and members were able to share some of the information and resources that they’re privy to, given their industry or their spheres of influence,” said Councilman Hank Dugie, who proposed creating the task force.
Gathered for the first time, albeit via video teleconferencing, the task force discussed its goals to address an assortment of topics ranging from assisting struggling businesses, physical and mental health, public safety and providing information on resources.
“We also talked a little bit about marketing — how to make sure our message is consistent and concise and then what kind of platforms we want to utilize, whether that’s creating a whole new kind of social media page or creating a new URL link,” League City Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO and task force member Dewan Clayborn said.
The task force also discussed the importance of preparing for the long-term future and being better equipped to handle another pandemic or a similar crisis.
“There are some health care professionals that are saying that the virus may come back in the fall, so, if indeed it does, what can we do now to prepare so that we can continue to do business and continue to operate,” League City Economic Development Director and task force member Scott Livingston said.
The task force agreed to move forward with one of its primary previously stated goals: the creation a centralized database of resources available for struggling businesses and individuals.
“It’s almost like a one-stop shop,” Livingston said. “We’ve got two websites right now — one is on the city’s page and another is in economic development. We’re talking about integrating those and adding a lot of resources like articles and information that can be used to help people navigate this time of uncertainty.”
David Johnson was voted to be the task force chairman at Friday’s meeting, and part of his duties will be to report to the League City Council about the task force’s actions and recommendations. Johnson is a retired plant manager with a background in workplace safety systems, protocols and procedures.
