Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.