GALVESTON
Galveston closed its beaches Sunday in an attempt to keep tourists away, leaving many residents questioning the city’s authority to shut down a public space protected under state law.
The city’s decision came on the heels of closures of other destination beaches such as South Padre Island and Miami Beach, Florida.
Under the Texas Open Beaches Act, beaches must be open to the public. To ban vehicles from beaches, coastal cities must provide access points every half-mile for visitors to park and walk onto the beach.
The open beaches act allows cities to close beach access points for public health emergencies such as the coronavirus crisis, as long as local authorities notify the Texas General Land Office, spokeswoman Karina Erickson said.
The land office oversees beach access plans but lacks authority to close access points statewide, Erickson said.
However, the land office can approve or deny a local government’s beach closure order, she said.
A full-scale closure of Texas beaches has never happened before. The city’s order goes beyond closing access points to ordering people to stay off the beach altogether.
Erickson said she would expand on that point but hadn’t done so by Monday evening.
She did, however, note that cities cannot close the beaches to selected people such as tourists.
“Limitations and closures must be reasonable and should apply to all persons equally,” Erickson said.
That means cities can’t single out visitors or residents in its orders, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough has gotten multiple emails about the beach closure, some praising his decision and others asking that locals be able to use them, he said.
City officials had been reluctant to sign the order restricting beach access, but visitors kept traveling to the island and fair weather over the weekend lured many people to the sand and surf, he said.
The city is confident in its authority to close the beaches, Yarbrough said.
The city is investigating the possibility of permitting solitary people to use the beaches, Yarbrough said.
Noah Callahan of Beaumont drives to Galveston regularly to visit the beach and wants to protest the closure, he said.
Callahan was on his way to Galveston Monday to determine whether he’d be allowed on the beach.
“It’s local government overreach,” Callahan said. “Your constitutional rights don’t disappear because there’s a virus out there.”
Multiple other beaches have been closed around the state, Erickson said.
Last week, the city closed beach facilities such as the Stewart Beach pavilion and bathrooms.
“Galveston was actually one of the first beaches to close some of its amenities,” Erickson said. “However, it was one of the most recent to issue a fuller closure of beaches and access points.”
The Galveston City Council is meeting Friday to discuss extending several of the mayor’s orders, including closure of the beaches.
