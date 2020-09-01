LEAGUE CITY
A kindergartner who attends Ross Elementary School arrived on campus Monday after having tested positive for the coronavirus, district officials said Tuesday.
The student was on campus only briefly and never walked into a classroom or came into close contact with other students, said Sydney Hunt, spokeswoman for Clear Creek Independent School District.
The student's family had informed the district the student had tested positive before Monday, Hunt said.
District administrators wouldn't say Tuesday how the child wound up on campus but said a staff member quickly realized that the child had been reported as having tested positive.
The student was put in a separate room until a relative arrived to pick up the child, Hunt said, adding that the school has such isolation rooms set up for students who might start showing symptoms of the coronavirus infection.
The kindergartner wasn’t in close contact with other students, which is defined as within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes, Hunt said. The school was cleaned and classes resumed as normal Tuesday, she said.
The Ross Elementary staff acted quickly to isolate the student, Hunt said.
“The staff is prepared for the possibility that we might see more of these cases,” Hunt said.
If students test positive for coronavirus or become exposed to someone who has tested positive, they can continue learning at home, while they’re in isolation, Hunt said.
“We have that school-to-home model where students are still able to keep up with their courses,” Hunt said. “They’re not going to fall behind.”
Some students, including kindergartners, started school Monday. The district plans to have all students who elected to learn in person return to campuses Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.