League City will hold the first of several work sessions about the 2019 fiscal budget Monday, officials said.
The proposed budget is $206.1 million and includes $75.4 million for capital projects, officials said.
Monday’s meeting is the first of several work sessions and a public hearing is scheduled before the council adopts the budget Sept. 19, officials said.
The workshop is set for 6 p.m. at the council chambers, 200 W. Walker St.
— Matt deGrood
