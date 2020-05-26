GALVESTON
Although Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday waterparks could reopen at limited capacity at the end of the week, island water amusement park Schlitterbahn won't reopen until later next month, managers said.
Abbott in a written statement Tuesday announced state waterparks could reopen Friday at 25 percent capacity. Any video arcades at the waterparks need to remain closed, according to the written proclamation.
The island's popular Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston will reopen mid-June, spokesman Aaron Martinez said.
"We are pleased that Gov. Abbott's reopening plans now include waterparks," Martinez said in a written statement. "The safety of our guests and associates has always been, and will always be, our top priority."
The waterpark will reopen with enhanced safety measures, Martinez said.
Waterparks and large tourist amusements were left out of the most recent wave of reopenings in which bars, zoos and aquariums last week opened their doors for the first time since March.
Abbott also announced Tuesday that recreational sports programs for adults can begin as soon as Sunday but that games and competitions can't be held until June 15. Drivers education programs could also open immediately, according to the proclamation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.