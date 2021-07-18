GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday medevaced two crew members who were having difficulty breathing from a tanker about 10 miles off shore of Galveston.
The Coast Guard received a call about 9:25 a.m. from the anchored tanker Monterey stating two crew members, aged 26 and 48, were struggling to breathe. A flight surgeon on duty recommended a medevac.
The Coast Guard Station at Galveston launched a 45-foot response boat to assist.
The response boat crew took the ailing crew members to emergency medical services personnel waiting at the station dock. EMS personnel transported the men to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in stable condition.
