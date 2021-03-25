GALVESTON
A February storm that dropped Texas into a deep freeze and staggered the state power grid killed more people than hurricanes Ike and Harvey, based on numbers disclosed Thursday.
One hundred and eleven Texas residents died from causes related to the winter storm and power outage, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.
Six Galveston County residents were among them, according to the health department.
The unprecedented winter storm knocked out power to 14 million Texans between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18, and the winter storm dropped temperatures to below freezing for extended periods of times.
The state released new estimates of storm deaths Thursday afternoon. Previously, the state had identified 57 deaths related to the disaster.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office previously had confirmed four local deaths related to the storm.
Galveston County has the third-most reported deaths of all Texas counties. Harris County connected 31 deaths to the storm. Travis County reported nine deaths.
The health department recorded a death as related to the disaster if a medical certifier submitted a form to the department specifying it was related to a disaster; if medical certifiers flagged a death record as disaster related; or if the department's epidemiologists match public reports of disaster-related deaths to death certificates.
Medical certifiers include county medical examiners, physicians, physician assistants, certified nurse practitioners and justices of the peace.
The number of statewide deaths from the winter storm exceeded those of other notable disasters.
Hurricane Ike in 2008 killed 84 people, including 13 in Galveston County. Hurricane Harvey in 2017 killed 68 people, including eight in Galveston County.
