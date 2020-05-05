GALVESTON COUNTY
Some who have contracted the coronavirus suffered the worst symptoms. Most report only mild or moderate symptoms, and a significant segment of the infected had no symptoms at all.
Those asymptomatic positives are a key variable in the government calculus meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They are among the main reasons government officials ordered social distancing measures and have strongly recommended wearing face coverings when people are out in public.
Since early in the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 was probably high, but no information about how high had been released locally until this week. Of Galveston County’s 659 known COVID-19 cases, 18 percent, about 118 people, displayed none of the array of symptoms associated with the virus, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The fact so many people can carry the coronavirus without even being aware of it is why everyone, regardless of health, should take proper precautions to slow its spread, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s top health official.
“Wear a mask; I’m wearing a mask every time I go out, and we’re encouraging everyone else to wear a mask,” Keiser said. “Wash your hands.”
While every virus has a range epidemiologists call “attack rates,” a unique aspect of COVID-19, is the number of people who can have minor symptoms or none at all, Keiser said.
The range of attack rates goes from people exposed to a virus who will not be infected to people who will contract the virus but not show symptoms to people who get the virus and experience its symptoms in full, Keiser said.
“The main thing about this virus is how many people have minimal symptoms,” Keiser said. “When I talk to people who have had it, I get a whole range of things. I talked to one young guy who just had a sore throat for about four hours, and then he decided to get tested after his symptoms went away, and he was positive.”
The percentage of the county’s asymptomatic COVID-19 cases is about where Keiser, who previously estimated asymptomatic cases could be as high as 25 percent, expected, he said.
“We see a whole range of symptoms, and it’s not surprising that, given that whole range, a significant portion of people will be asymptomatic,” Keiser said.
When the health district receives a positive COVID-19 test, an epidemiologist interviews the person about symptoms, and if the person answers “no” to everything on the list of symptoms, he or she is considered to be asymptomatic, Keiser said.
Reported symptoms for the coronavirus include difficulty breathing, fever, coughing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a loss of taste or smell, according to the CDC.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
“Truly, asymptomatic means you don’t even know you have it,” Keiser said.
As restrictions on businesses continue to be eased, Keiser also urged residents to take note of the extent those businesses are putting safety measures into place.
“As you go to places, I would encourage everyone to look around and see who’s doing it right and who’s not doing it right,” Keiser said. “You want to go to a restaurant? That’s fine. There are restaurants that are working very, very hard to make sure everyone is protected.
“And there are maybe others not doing such a good job,” he said. “I think we should reward those people who are working very hard not only to run a business, but also to protect their customers and employees.”
