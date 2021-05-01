LEAGUE CITY
Jay Cunningham held his District 5 spot on the Clear Creek Independent School District Board of Trustees on Saturday, despite a heated and unusually partisan campaign.
Cunningham took 1,406 votes, about 62.3 percent, to Christine Parizo’s 841 votes and Keith Esthay’s 10 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns.
Parizo had positioned herself as the conservative choice for voters and spent the months ahead of the election recording videos warning voters that district leaders could introduce critical race theory if she wasn’t elected.
Cunningham, meanwhile, argued he and other board members should represent all residents and should keep party politics out of the campaign.
Critical race theory is an academic phrase referring to the practice of assessing the role of race and racism in society but which has been used recently by politicians and others to describe a wide range of practices they oppose.
Parizo was among a group that objected to the hiring of Superintendent Eric Williams over claims he advocated for teaching methods based in critical race theory.
Williams disputed claims he’d attempted to introduce critical race theory in Virginia schools where he’d worked before, and he said he had no intention of attempting to do so in Clear Creek schools either.
District officials noted he couldn’t have even if he’d wanted to because Texas education rules expressly prohibit teaching it.
Cunningham has served on the board since 2015 and last ran for reelection in 2018.
In the district’s other races, challenger Jeff Larson won the District 4 spot by 307 votes over incumbent Paige Rander's 261; and Jonathan Cottrell won a narrow victory in a crowded field of four candidates with 47.55 percent of the vote for the at-large spot, according to complete but unofficial numbers.
School district rules don't require runoff elections, so Cottrell was elected with less than a majority of the vote.
Kevin Oditt polled next highest with 39.5 percent of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns.
