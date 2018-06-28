Five people were arrested Wednesday morning after the Galveston police department raided three homes on the island. The arrests are the latest of a series of drug-related investigations on the island, police said.
The police department's vice and narcotics division served warrants at three addresses: in the 4900 block of Avenue O 1/2, the 1800 block of Avenue N, and the 2300 block of 59th Street.
Police obtained arrest warrants for people inside the homes as part of an investigation in the distribution of meth, heroin and prescription drugs on the island, the department said. All of the arrests made Wednesday were part of the same investigation, Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Josh Schirard said.
More than 30 officers were involved in serving the warrants, Schirard said.
"Everybody was taken into custody without incident," Schirard said. "There was no use of force. It was very unexciting."
Four people were arrested and charged with felonies, according to police and court records. They were:
- David Rodriguez, 21, on seven felony counts manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was held on $1.05 million bond.
- Estrellita Ventura, 20, on three felony counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. She was held on $225,000 bond.
- Raymond Serrata, 58, on one count of manufacture of controlled substance. He was held on $150,000 bond.
- Jonathan Garcia, 21, on two felony counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of marijuana. He was held on $85,000 bond.
An 18-year-old woman was also arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
Rodriguez and Ventura were arrested on Avenue O, according to police records. Garcia and the 18-year-old were arrested on Avenue N and Serrata was arrested on 59th Street. Police did not say which homes the drugs and weapons were seized from or whether they believed that all five people were working together.
The search of the homes led police to half a kilogram of methamphetamine as well as heroin and marijuana, the department said.
Police also found multiple weapons inside the home: including four handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, and AR-15 rifle and an AK-47 rifle, as well as multiple high-capacity magazines with the weapons.
It's not illegal to own handguns, semi-automatic rifles or high-capacity magazines in Texas. Shotguns are legal to own provided their barrels are at least 18 inches in length, though a federal permit can be granted to permit such weapons.
None of the people arrested were charged with gun crimes, but police are investigating whether any of the people arrested were prohibited from owning or possessing firearms, Schirard said. If any of the people arrested are found guilty on drug charges, the presence of weapons could also increase the penalties against them, he said.
Garcia, Rodriguez, Ventura and Serrata were all still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Thursday morning, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.