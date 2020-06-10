BAYOU VISTA
A Bayou Vista man is jailed on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon after being accused of using guns and racial epithets to threaten three men who had mistakenly pulled into his driveway, police said.
David Esquivel, 50, was arrested in Texas City on Monday afternoon, according to the Bayou Vista Police Department.
The arrest came days after a group of black men working for a mobile auto-detailing company pulled into Esquivel’s driveway on Dolphin Street, Bayou Vista Police Chief Jimmie Gillane said.
The workers had mistaken Esquivel’s car for the one they were meant to work on, Gillane said. The correct address was two houses over, he said.
As the men pulled into Esquivel’s driveway, he yelled and pointed a gun at them, Gillane said. When the men left his driveway and pulled into the correct one, Esquivel followed and confronted them while armed with two handguns, Gillane said.
“He was shouting at them, telling them to get out of Bayou Vista and calling them the n-word,” Gillane said.
The men left Bayou Vista and called police.
An officer went to talk with Esquivel and found him sitting in his car, which led to another confrontation, Gillane said.
“The actor acted like he was going to run over my officer,” Gillane said. “Then he stopped and complied. But he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.”
The officer chose to de-escalate the situation and leave, Gillane said.
After the officer left, the police department obtained a warrant for Esquivel’s arrest. On Monday, department officers, joined by a Galveston Police Department SWAT team and deputies for the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, waited for Esquivel to leave his house and arrested him.
The SWAT team later kicked down the door to Esquivel’s house to search for evidence, Gillane said.
Saturday’s confrontation between Esquivel and the car detailers was related to a viral posting company owner Kevin Gray put on his personal Facebook page.
In the post, Gray said he believed his employees and friends were profiled because of their race and implored Galveston County to “do better.”
Gray on Wednesday declined to comment on Esquivel’s arrest.
Esquivel was held on $250,000 bond. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
