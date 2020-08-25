Gas stations across Galveston County were getting short or running out of fuel Tuesday, and long lines formed as residents prepared to hunker down or leave ahead of Hurricane Laura.
As it happens, pandemics and hurricanes aren’t good for the national fuel supply chain, and especially not when they happen together, said Ed Hirs, University of Houston Energy Fellow and professor of energy economics.
“Remember, deliveries are already down because of the pandemic and people staying home,” Hirs said. “Some have only filled up once every month. Now, there will be a rush of sorts and a brief return to full demand.”
That leaves fuel suppliers in a tricky position of trying to readjust the supply chain during inclement weather, Hirs said. Depending on the ultimate track of the storm, any shortages might be short-lived, however.
The National Hurricane Center has projected that Laura will draw energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters and become a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall late today or early Thursday between San Luis Pass and Lake Charles, Louisiana, with winds of about 115 mph. The most recent forecast tracks put the most likely landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border.
Hurricane warnings were issued from the San Luis Pass all the way to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, according to The Associated Press.
If the storm carries on into Lake Charles, Louisiana, any localized fuel shortfalls should be limited to Louisiana, Hirs said. Houston and Galveston shouldn’t see shortages lasting any more than a few days.
“Supplies can be diverted from refineries inland or down the coast that will not be hit by the hurricane,” Hirs said. “It is just a matter of juggling supplies from one area to another.”
Galveston County residents should expect to see more fuel tankers on the road over the next few days, Hirs said.
