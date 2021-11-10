Man drowns in Galveston surf at 21st Street By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Nov 10, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALVESTONA Galveston man drowned near 21st Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials. A beach patrol spotted the man, 33, from the shore and called 911 about 4:28 p.m., Chief Peter Davis said. Lifeguards pulled the man from the water and started CPR, but emergency responders pronounced him dead at 4:51 p.m., Davis said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Galveston Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan dies after falling out of moving car; one arrestedMotorcyclist dies after driving off Galveston seawallResidents call for resignation of Texas City school board memberMan pistol-whipped on The Strand during rallyMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedGalveston hospital is prepared for regular rally surge of patientsMan who fell out of car on Broadway identifiedOne injured in motorcycle crash on Harborside DriveGalveston-based Carnival ship helps retrieve injured boaterBikers celebrate return of Galveston's Lone Star Rally CollectionsIn Focus: Third Day of the 2021 Lone Star RallyIn Focus: Second Day of the 2021 Lone Star Rally in GalvestonIn Focus: Friendswood vs Port Arthur Memorial High School FootballIn Focus: Lone Star Rally Kicks Off in GalvestonIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 1 CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Biden and his cohorts are ruining America (101) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) There was no 'insurrection' Jan. 6, just lies by media (45) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Don't let Colin Powell's death mislead you (34)
