GALVESTON
A Dickinson man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for a 2017 murder in La Marque.
Alphonse Laforet Jr., 28, was found guilty of murder Tuesday after a jury deliberated for six hours, according to prosecutors. The jury also handed down the 25-year prison sentence Tuesday.
Laforet's trial over the 2017 killing of Rodney Stoll Jr., 23, of Texas City, began last week.
Stoll was shot and killed on a Wednesday morning in the middle of Richards Courts, a dead-end street off Texas Avenue in La Marque.
Stoll and Laforet had been in an argument that ended with them exchanging gunfire, prosecutors said. Stoll was struck four times, including once in the back, and had attempted to run away, prosecutors said.
Laforet stood over Stoll after he had fallen and shot him twice in the back of the head, prosecutors said.
Investigators arrested Laforet a day after the shooting at an area hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.
Laforet testified in his own defense, and told jurors he had acted in self-defense. Prosecutors, however, argued the shooting became an execution after Stoll had tried to run away.
Laforet will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.
