Government
• Offices and courts in Galveston County and the Federal Courthouse will be closed Monday.
• City offices in Galveston, Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, League City, Santa Fe, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Monday.
• Trash services will not be interrupted in the cities of Texas City and League City.
• Information wasn’t provided from the cities of Jamaica Beach and La Marque.
• Mail will not be delivered Monday. All post offices will be closed Monday.
Libraries
• The Hitchcock and La Marque public libraries, Mae S. Bruce Library and Helen Hall Library will be closed Saturday through Monday.
• The Dickinson Public Library, Friendswood Public Library, Rosenberg Library and Moore Memorial Public Library will be closed Monday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• The Daily News office will be closed Monday. Circulation calls will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday. For missed deliveries, call 409-683-5260.
• In the city of League City, Hometown Heroes Park will be closed Monday.
• The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Monday. Clinics at Coastal Health & Wellness also will be closed Saturday.
• Galveston College and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will be closed Monday.
