Meteorologists are monitoring a tropical disturbance near the Bahamas that could move into the Gulf of Mexico, and possibly onto the Texas coast, during the week, according to the National Weather Service.
A system hovering near the Bahamas had on Saturday about a 40 percent chance of developing into either a tropical depression or a hurricane, said Kent Prochazka, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in League City.
Current projections have the disturbance moving between the southern tip of Florida and Cuba on Monday and into the eastern Gulf, with the possibility of development in the Gulf on Monday and Tuesday, Prochazka said.
The disturbance would then move west and northwest and could, if it develops, mean significant rainfall in the Texas region Thursday or later, Prochazka said.
“But whether or not the system develops is yet to be seen,” Prochazka said.
The disturbance will roll into the Gulf during peak hurricane season, so residents in the area should keep an eye on it for further development, Prochazka said.
“Make sure you have a hurricane plan and have thought it through,” he said. “We have the advantage of having been through hurricanes Harvey and Ike. It’s good motivation for why you need to have a hurricane plan.”
More than one year ago, Hurricane Harvey stalled over the Texas coast and dropped more than 50 inches on some parts of Galveston County causing catastrophic flooding.
Even without the disturbance, the region could be in for heavy rainfall over the next several days, Prochazka said.
An upper level disturbance could move through the area starting today, bringing with it several days of rain and showers, according to the National Weather Service.
An upper level disturbance is a change in the flow pattern in the atmosphere that’s associated with clouds and precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.