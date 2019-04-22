KEMAH
Volunteers with the Kemah Fired Department on Monday afternoon participated in the rescue of two people who asked for help after their boat began taking on water, officials said.
Two people aboard a cruiser-like boat about 3 p.m. Monday called for rescue, telling emergency responders their boat, which was about 2 miles away from shore, had issues with its bilge and was taking on some water, Chief Brent Hahn said.
Volunteers with the Kemah Fire Department then joined volunteers from Seabrook and the U.S. Coast Guard in responding and escorting the boat back to shore, Hahn said.
The two people aboard didn’t have any injuries, Hahn said.
