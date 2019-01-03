Friendswood police Thursday were searching for two men who robbed a bank at gunpoint and then fled, officials said.
Two men in their early 20s entered a Compass Bank about 3:13 p.m. at 113 N. Friendswood Drive and robbed it at gunpoint, police said.
The two men then fled the scene in a dark gray car with dealer plates, officials said. The car was last seen headed toward Pearland, officials said.
No one reported injuries at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information should call 281-996-3300, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.