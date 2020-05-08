GALVESTON
A free public mass COVID-19 testing program, which has accounted for nearly a quarter of the 20,000 virus tests performed in Galveston County over the past two months, ended Friday on Galveston County Health District orders.
Cancellation of the mass testing program, which began April 9, was attributed to a number of factors, including a decrease in public demand for drive-through testing and the need for some health district employees to return to duties unrelated to COVID-19 testing, health officials said.
Public health officials said they were confident providers such as private practice physicians, urgent care facilities and hospital emergency rooms could meet demand for virus testing.
“When we first started to open up our phone lines for testing, the demand was really great,” health district CEO Kathy Barroso said. “Some calls would carry over to the next day. We were filling up the schedule pretty easily.
“Over the past week, we’ve started to see that it’s taking us longer to fill up the schedule,” she said.
The health district recently was ending up with more tests kits than people seeking tests, Barroso said.
County Judge Mark Henry called the health district’s announcement an encouraging sign that health providers can meet public demands for testing.
“I have not heard of a single doctor that has been unable to get a test,” Henry said. “I think people are less panicky than they were six weeks ago.”
SUPPLY AND DEMAND
When Galveston County Health District began free public testing, it was among very few organizations with access to COVID-19 kits, Barroso said.
Back then, private health care providers were struggling to get any of the test kits, Barroso said.
The district initially offered the free testing only to people exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. It later allowed anyone who wanted to be tested to schedule an appointment.
The health district received a supply of testing material from the state, as well as about 5,000 tests from the University of Texas Medical Branch, which had stocked up on pandemic-response supplies in February, officials said.
The health district Friday tested its 5,000th person at one of its mass testing sites. On the final day of testing, the district tested 166 people at sites in Texas City and on Bolivar Peninsula.
Chris Toomes, the medical branch’s vice president of supply chain, said Friday it had been more than a week since the health district had asked for more tests. If the district requested more test kits, the medical branch would provide them, Toomes said.
Free public testing sites accounted for about a quarter of all the COVID-19 testing completed in Galveston County as of Friday morning. The health district said it had conducted about 5,006 tests at its drive-through locations.
As of Thursday, 20,118 people, about 5.9 percent of the county’s population, had been tested for the coronavirus, according to the health district.
About 342,000 people live in Galveston County.
Galveston County accounts for about 1.2 percent of Texas’ total population. But throughout the state’s COVID-19 response, the county has represented an outsized portion of all the COVID-19 testing across Texas.
About 477,118 Texans had been tested statewide for COVID-19. Galveston’s 19,784 tests represent about 4.4 percent of that number, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The end of Galveston mass public testing comes at a time when other counties — including Harris and Montgomery counties — have announced plans to increase the number of public testing sites they operate.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on April 27 said one of his criteria for reopening the state’s economy was the ability to perform 15,000 to 20,000 test a day. Since Abbott made that announcement, the state health department has reported the results of about 16,000 tests every day.
He’s also issued executive orders allowing the limited opening of dining rooms, retail stores, barbershops, nail salons, movie theaters, museums, malls and libraries, among other businesses.
OTHER TESTING OPTIONS
The county health district will continue to offer testing to uninsured people through its Coastal Health and Wellness clinics, Barroso said. People who seek testing at the public clinics must go through a financial screening, she said.
The end of the district’s mass testing means just one drive-through testing remains open in the county, officials said. That site opened Wednesday at Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St. Testing at Creekside is not free.
Last week, the county announced plans to add another drive-through testing site at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland hospital, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. The hospital said Friday it had canceled those plans, however.
“During these rapidly changing times, Galveston County has identified other testing options and HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland will not be offering drive-through testing,” Jim Russell, the hospital’s CEO, said in a statement. “HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland will continue to work together with the Galveston County Health District to make sure the community has what they need.”
Galveston County has also requested the state again send Texas National Guard troops to provide free testing in the future, county spokesman Zach Davidson said. Two national guard units Wednesday tested 120 people at temporary sites in Hitchcock and Bacliff.
The county also is seeking information on antibody test kits, which could potentially be used to identify people who have contracted and recovered from the virus, Davidson said. As of Friday, there were no announced plans to offer antibody tests in the county.
