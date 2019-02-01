DICKINSON
Two men are hospitalized and one of them charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a shooting Thursday, police said.
Victor Omar Caballero Larraga, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said. His bond is set at $150,000.
Dickinson police about 6 p.m. Thursday responded to a report of a shooting in the 4900 block of East 27th Street and found a man with a gunshot wound in the abdomen, officials said.
The man was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center for surgery, police said.
Larraga was hospitalized for a head injury he sustained during an altercation with the wounded man, police said.
