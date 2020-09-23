GALVESTON
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced 22 new local cases of COVID-19. Total number of cases identified in the county now is 11,519. Of those, 1,072 cases are still considered active, according to the health district.
There were 391 new recoveries reported Wednesday, bringing that total to 10,307.
To date, 140 people in Galveston County have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to the health district.
Seventy-seven people were in the hospital with the virus on Tuesday, according to the health district.
Over the past week, there have been an average of 15.3 new cases of COVID-19 announced every day. The average number of new cases has decreased by 13.7 percent over the past two weeks, according to the health district.
As of Wednesday, there were 338 active cases of COVID-19 in League City, 207 in Texas City and 161 in Galveston.
