SEABROOK
One woman died in a wreck involving three cars that shut down the state Highway 146 bridge between Kemah and Seabrook for several hours Friday night, police said.
Jaime Cooper, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene after her silver Honda CR-V collided head on with a brown Chevrolet Silverado in the 900 block of state Highway 146 around 5:25 p.m. Friday, Seabrook city spokeswoman LeaAnn Petersen said Saturday.
After the Honda, traveling north, hit the Chevrolet, traveling south, a blue Honda Pilot traveling south then rear ended the Chevrolet, Petersen said.
The driver of the Chevrolet and Pilot were transported to the emergency room at Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, she said. Petersen did not immediately have any additional information on the two people, she said.
There were no other other occupants in the cars involved in the wreck, she said.
The wreck shut down traffic on state Highway 146 between FM 2094 and East NASA Parkway until about 11 p.m., Petersen said.
Police are still investigating the accident, she said.
