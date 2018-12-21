GALVESTON
Water is off to all users between Lake Madeline and the east side of 99th Street, roughly between Lake Madeline Bridge and Campeche Cove, while city crews repair an overnight break in the main water line running along Jones Drive, officials said.
The break is in a 20-inch water line near the city pump station at Scholes International Airport.
The area includes Moody Gardens, Oppe Elementary School and several neighborhoods and businesses, a city spokeswoman said.
The area will not have water for the next several hours. The city estimated the break could take two to four hours to repair, but warned that was an early estimate.
“We do not yet know the cause of the water line break and will have more information after we assess the line,” spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“We understand the inconvenience this causes for all affected people and we are working as quickly as possible to carefully assess and repair this line.”
