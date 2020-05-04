LEAGUE CITY
The man shot and killed by a Galveston Sheriff's Office deputy Thursday was identified Monday by the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office.
Christopher Lee Sauseda, 34, of Galveston, on Thursday evening was shot and killed at a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of FM 646 and Tuscan Lakes Boulevard.
Sauseda was shot after an employee at the store called police and said he feared the store was about to be robbed, police said. The sheriff's deputy who was first to arrive at the scene reported Sauseda ran toward him and brandished a gun, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The shooting is being investigated by the Texas Rangers, Trochesset said.
Let's keep the deputy in our prayers. It's hard on thinking LEO when they must shoot to defend themselves.
