GALVESTON
A downtown Galveston church is standing a little bit taller today.
After months of restoration work, crews Tuesday used a crane to lift a pair of spires back onto St. Mary Cathedral Basilica.
The spires each weigh about 6,000 pounds and stand about 12 feet tall, said Katie McConnell, the project manager for the Coltzer Company, the architecture firm that’s restoring the 172-year-old church.
“It was a stressful day,” McConnell said. “There’s a lot of planning, a lot of variables that go into it.”
The project was completed successfully Tuesday afternoon.
The new spires are exact replicas of the termite-damaged structures removed from the church last fall. The company used a drone to create 3D models of the old wooden spires and replicate them with a steel frame covered in copper, McConnell said.
“What we put back up there is going to be exactly the same as it was before,” McConnell said.
Not yet replaced is the cast-iron statue of St. Mary Star of the Sea, which has been repaired and is being repainted, McConnell said. According to local legend, as long as the statue remains on top of the church, Galveston Island cannot be destroyed.
The restoration crews hope the statue could be back in its normal position on high by Easter, McConnell said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
