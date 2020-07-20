GALVESTON
Nearly 40 percent of the Galveston County residents who have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus have died since June 23, according to new information released by the Galveston County Health District.
The county’s death toll from the virus now stands at 66 people.
Between Saturday and Monday, the health district announced eight new deaths connected to the virus. The seven deaths announced Saturday marked the single highest one-day increase in the county since the county’s first COVID-19-related fatality was reported on April 4.
The most recent group of reported deaths occurred as early as June 28 and as recently as July 15.
The 26 deaths confirmed over the last 30 days is approaching the highest rate of daily fatalities in Galveston County since the first month of the pandemic. The highest number of deaths occurred between April 4 and May 4, when 31 people died after contracting the virus, according to health district reports.
Many of the county’s earlier deaths were attributed to long-term care facilities, but that has changed of late.
Since June 22, only five of 26 deaths have been attributed to long-term care facilities.
The eight recent deaths include four men and four women, ranging in age between 30 years old and 90 years old. All eight people had preexisting medical conditions.
To date, the health district has not provided more details about the medical conditions of people who died from the virus.
As of Monday, 7,354 people in Galveston County have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 4,955 cases remain active, 2,333 people have been deemed recovered and 66 have died, according to the district.
