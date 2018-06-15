GALVESTON
A man was rescued from the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway on Friday afternoon after he fell from the Galveston causeway, officials said.
The man told authorities he had fallen from the bridge while trying to take a selfie from the side of the highway. Investigators on Friday afternoon still were working to determine whether his story was true, Assistant Fire Chief Charles Olson said.
The fall occurred about 3:14 p.m. The man, in his 30s, fell between 35 feet and 50 feet, officials said. The causeway’s maximum elevation is 73 feet.
The man fell on the outbound side of the causeway, near the Tiki Island exit, officials said.
A passing fishing boat picked him up and took him to a nearby marina, Olson said. The man suffered some broken ribs, but was expected to survive, Olson said. He was taken to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital for observation, police said.
There is a waist-high barrier on the side of the highway.
Police did not say whether they were considering any charges against the man. In 2009, a man jumped off the bridge in an apparent thrill-seeking attempt.
Police later obtained a warrant to charge that man with obstruction of passage, a misdemeanor.
