GALVESTON
The Galveston Fire Department and other agencies are responding to an explosion on Pelican Island, a city spokesman said.
The fire is at the Pelican Island Storage Terminal, a tank farm near Texas Clipper Road, east of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
The tanks at the business are used to store a form of crude oil, Barnett said.
Two people were injured in the explosion and were transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment, Barnett said.
Pelican Island is on the north side of the Galveston ship channel. It is the location of the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus and multiple industrial businesses.
Texas A&M University at Galveston has issued a shelter-in-place order as a precaution because of the fire, school spokeswoman Rebecca Watts said. The shelter-in-place order was lifted about 4:30 p.m., Watts later said.
Texas A&M University at Galveston has since July of 2013 filed 13 air quality complaints to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality against the Pelican Island Storage Terminal, 3801 GTI Blvd., with the most recent being Sept. 5, 2019, according to records provided to The Daily News.
Pelican Island Storage Terminal is owned by the publicly traded World Point Terminals, based in St. Louis, Mo. World Point Terminals, which owns and operates terminal assets relating to the storage of light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil, according to the company.
Refiners typically use World Point’s terminals because they prefer to subcontract storage services or their facilities don’t have enough storage capacity or dock infrastructure, according to the company.
World Point Terminal President and Chief Operating Officer
Ken Fenton didn't immediately return a phone call late Tuesday afternoon.
Ronnie Steelman, a local representative of the company, “wasn’t giving any comments” an employee answering the phone said.
The company owns, operates, develops and acquires terminals and other assets relating to the storage of light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. It generates revenue primarily from the fee-based storage and terminal services.
The Pelican Island facility has storage capacity of about 2 million barrels of oil and lists vacuum gas oil, bunker fuel and No. 6 oil among the products at the site.
This is a developing story, check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.