GALVESTON
The city of Galveston has issued a voluntary evacuation order for people living on the island's West End and other low-lying areas in advance of Tropical Storm Laura's expected landfall mid-week.
The exact path of the storm and of Tropical Storm Marco on Monday still was unclear, but officials issued the order to alert residents and visitors to leave areas that historically have sustained severe flooding during major storms, officials said.
"The West End is unprotected," Mayor pro tem Craig Brown said. "It's probably the most vulnerable part of the island."
Brown, who is acting as mayor, noted that the city considers the West End areas of the island not behind the seawall, which ends at 103rd Street.
The order also is meant to give visitors, many of whom might be staying in West End vacation rentals, the chance to evacuate, Brown said.
"We want to give our visitors the chance to go ahead and evacuate prior to evacuation of our residents, if that was called for," Brown said.
If the city does have to call a mandatory evacuation, starting the West End exit early means the evacuation will be staggered, Brown said.
Jerry Mohn, president of the West Galveston Island Property Owners Association, was surprised to hear about the order, he said.
"If we evacuate, we thought we'd do it tomorrow," Mohn said.
For now, residents on the West End are waiting to get more information about the storm, Mohn said.
Some of Mohn's neighbors have gotten rooms in East End hotels to wait out the storm, he said.
Tropical Storm Marco, which is predicted to track toward Louisiana, is expected to reach land Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night on the Louisiana or upper Texas coast, according to the weather service.
Brown and other city officials will be in on a call with the National Weather Service at 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Monday, he said. The city will know more about whether or not it's calling a mandatory evacuation after those calls, Brown said.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said Monday he anticipates issuing a voluntary evacuation order for Bolivar Peninsula Tuesday.
