Is this the only way?
Theories abound that society could isolate the most vulnerable population — typically older or immunocompromised people — and everyone else could build up a herd immunity, which would slow the spread of coronavirus but let most people go about their daily business and get back to work.
But that isn’t realistic, medical experts say. And despite its far-reaching and damaging effects to the economy, social distancing measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus work and are the best way to prevent the spread of a virus that health care providers say could peak locally in early May, said Dr. Scott Weaver, director of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity and chair of the Department of Microbiology & Immunology at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
“Of course, it does have a high economic price tag,” Weaver said.
Galveston County residents are facing social distancing restrictions until at least April 30, and while the economic effects could be devastating, it’s the best tool health care providers have to combat the virus now, in the absence of vaccines or widespread testing, Weaver and other health care professionals say.
Evidence hasn’t shown that society can limit exposure to select groups of people, Weaver said.
“There have been several outbreaks in nursing homes and other facilities,” he pointed out.
Besides, how could you tell which people are vulnerable, asked Dr. Linda Villarreal, chairwoman of the board of the Texas Medical Association and an internal medicine doctor in Edinburg, Texas.
Some young, otherwise healthy people have become severely ill from the virus, Villarreal said.
Social distancing, and the cascading effect it has had on commerce and millions of jobs, is essential to preventing people who don’t know they have coronavirus from spreading the illness, Villarreal said.
“Anyone could be carrying the virus,” Villarreal said. “They may be asymptomatic.”
The effects of the shutdown and stay-at-home orders have severe economic repercussions across the globe, and especially regionally, said John Diamond, director of the Center for Public Finance at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Reductions in trade disproportionately hurt port cities and regions, Diamond said.
If the federal government hadn’t issued the $2 trillion stimulus package to businesses and people, the economy would not have maintained the economic infrastructure long, Diamond said.
ECONOMIC VS. PUBLIC HEALTH
It would better for the economy if businesses returned to normal operations as soon as possible, but there are public health risks to consider, Diamond said.
For the short term, it’s better to wait to open business, Diamond said. But if the country is facing a six-month pandemic-induced shutdown, it would be better for businesses to reopen to some extent, even if it’s just briefly, Diamond said.
“If you don’t start your car for a year, after a year, it’s just not going to start. But if you go out every month and start it, there’s a chance that it’ll still start after a year,” Diamond said.
But much depends on how research about the virus and possible vaccines go, he said.
The longer the social distancing restrictions go on, the more difficult it will be for people to comply as worries about jobs, money and feeding families grow, Villarreal said.
“We’re getting to that point, I think, where the population is getting a little restless,” Villarreal said. “They’re not wanting to stay indoors.”
The ideal situation would be for the medical industry to develop massive testing capabilities or an effective vaccine that allows people to resume some daily normalcy, Diamond said.
That’s the goal for health care workers too, Weaver said.
Ultimately, it all comes down to testing, he said.
“If we can isolate those people before they spread the virus to many people and do that very efficiently, then I think that will compensate for some backing off some of the main public health measures,” Weaver said.
If health care workers can test whether people already have had the virus, and whether they’re immune, they’ll be able to predict how susceptible the average population is to the virus spreading, Weaver said.
The country hasn’t seen the peak of the virus yet, and Texas has been experiencing waves of illness slightly later than the rest of the country, Weaver said.
Locally, the number of virus infections likely won’t peak until early May, he said.
