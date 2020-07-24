DICKINSON
Intersections along state Highway 3 and Hughes Road in Dickinson are planned to be closed 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday for a Black Lives Matter march.
The march will stage at McAdams Junior High School, 11415 Hughes Road, at 3 p.m. with about 300 people expected to participate, according to the Dickinson Police Department.
The march will begin at 4 p.m. with protestors walking east on Hughes Road to state Highway 3, turning left and moving north to Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3. The protestors will break for water at city hall before reversing their route back to McAdams Junior High School and disbanding about 6 p.m.
The Dickinson Police Department has been in contact with march organizers since about the beginning of the month, department spokesman Lupe Vasquez said, and agreed to provide traffic control during the march. The march is expected to be peaceful, Vasquez said.
“That’s the vibe that we’re getting from the event organizer and everything,” Vasquez said.
The intersections of Tanglebriar Drive at Hughes Road, Hughes Road at state Highway 3, Oleander Drive at state Highway 3 and FM 517 at state Highway 3 will be blocked by barricades and manned by uniformed police officers. Other minor intersections along the march route will be controlled by rolling roadblocks. Detour routes will be directed by Citizens on Patrol.
The Dickinson Police Department’s Facebook post announcing the march has, as of Friday afternoon, drawn more than 900 comments both for and against the protest. Many of the comments express concern over how such a large gathering could affect the spread of COVID-19.
In a statement issued Friday, Dickinson Police Chief Ron Morales said the march was handled through the proper channels and in accordance with established protocols for conducting events on city streets and state highways.
“Whether you are for or against this event, I ask that you, as Americans, respect the rights of all others to their opinions as well,” Morales said in the written statement.
