GALVESTON
School administrators, scientists and a former NBA player gathered in front of a Galveston elementary school on Thursday to celebrate the delivery of a new set of machines meant to zap COVID-19 out of the air.
The school district will begin using 116 biodefense air filters at its elementary schools and the Moody Early Childhood Center beginning this week.
The devices, which can be rotated between classrooms, clean viruses and bacteria out of the air by using a heated filter.
Integrated Viral Protection, the company that produces the machines, claims the filters kill 99.9 percent of the COVID-19 virus on contact.
The Galveston Independent School District board of trustees earlier this month voted to purchase the units for $100,000. School board president Tony Brown said the district could buy more units for the high school and the district’s middle schools in the future.
Ideally, the units will help keep students and staff safe and healthy, Brown said.
“Any viral material that goes into that unit comes out dead,” Brown said. “It will take care of all viruses that our children may spread through the air to each other and their teachers. COVID-19 is just one of them. This will be a benefit for us for a long time to come.”
The event featured scientists from the University of Houston and the University of Texas Medical Branch, who helped develop and test the virus-zapping technology. Also present was retired NBA journeyman Chris Wilcox, whose company, Wilcox Distribution, will install the filtration units at the school, according to the district.
The Galveston school district apparently is one of the first districts to purchase the devices, and one of the speakers noted that the machines, while tested in laboratories, are only in the beginning stages of being used in public settings.
“We tested in an experimental setting the function of this equipment, and we had really great results that are published,” said Scott Paessler, the director of preclinical studies at the Galveston National Laboratory. “But we have never tested in a space like a classroom or a hospital room the function of these units. However, I do hope they’re going to work.”
Paessler added he had high hopes for the machine because he has children that attend Galveston schools.
After Paessler spoke, representatives from the company said they were confident the results would be repeated in the real world, and the technology had been improved since the devices were tested inside the National Laboratory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.