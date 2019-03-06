TEXAS CITY
Police have made an arrest in connection to the December shooting death of hotel clerk during a suspected robbery attempt.
Mark Anthony Tobar, 37, was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at a laundromat in the 9300 block of Cullen Boulevard in Houston, police said.
He is charged with capital murder and is in the Texas City jail without bond, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, spokesman for the Texas City Police Department.
Investigators are still looking for two other men in connection with the killing, police said.
Police did not name the men. One is about 40 with a salt-and-pepper beard and the second is between 21- and 25-years-old with short hair, Bjerke said.
Teresa Lynn Custer, 37, died a day after she was shot while working at the Fairfield Inn at 10700 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City.
Before Custer’s death changed the investigation to capital murder, police were investigating a suspected robbery at the hotel, Bjerke said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of the two men still at large, Bjerke said.
Tobar does not appear to have a criminal record in Galveston County, but a search of the Harris County court records shows a man with the same name and date of birth convicted in several different cases, including possession of a controlled substance and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Harris County officials in February issued a warrant for Tobar’s arrest, court records show.
