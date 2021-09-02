Government and cities
• City offices in Santa Fe will be closed Friday and Monday.
• The Galveston County and federal courthouses will be closed Monday.
• City offices in Galveston, Clear Lake Shores, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Jamaica Beach, Kemah, La Marque, League City, Texas City and Tiki Island will be closed Monday.
• There will be no trash service in the cities of Galveston, Friendswood or Texas City Monday. In Galveston, Monday trash will be picked up Tuesday, and so forth. In Texas City, Monday trash will be picked up Thursday.
Schools
• Students in the Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, High Island, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; Ambassadors Preparatory Academy; Mainland Classical Academy; Holy Family Catholic School; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School; Satori School; True Cross Catholic School; College of the Mainland; Galveston College; and the University of Houston-Clear Lake will not have classes Monday.
• Texas A&M University at Galveston will be open Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Bay Area Christian School, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Abundant Life Christian School or Trinity Episcopal School.
Libraries
• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be closed Friday through Monday.
• The Hitchcock, La Marque and Helen Hall public libraries will be closed Saturday through Monday.
• The Friendswood Public Library, Rosenberg Library and the Moore Memorial Public Library in Texas City will be closed Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Dickinson Public Library.
• Mail will not be delivered Monday. The post office will be closed Monday.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Monday; and Coastal Health & Wellness clinics will be closed Saturday and Monday.
• The Daily News offices will be closed Monday. Circulation calls for missed deliveries will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at 409-683-5260.
