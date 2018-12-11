A Texas City High School freshman was air-lifted to the hospital Tuesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while he was trying to cross the street, police said.
Texas City police responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash about 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue North, officials said.
A 14-year-old boy was trying to cross the street from the north to the south side when a 2007 blue Toyota pickup truck heading east struck him, police said.
The accident happened in front of the district’s administration building, said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district.
The student was transported by air ambulance to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The driver of the truck, a 70-year-old man, is cooperating with investigators, police said.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call 409-643-5720, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.