GALVESTON
A dog that police seized after it attacked a woman last week has been euthanized, police said.
The dog, a pit bull, bit the woman in the face on Oct. 26, after she bent over to stop it from attacking a dachshund she was walking along 14th Street, police said.
The bite was bad enough to require reconstructive surgery, police said.
Animal control officers captured the pit bull and its owner agreed to have the dog euthanized, police said.
No charges have been filed against the pit bull's owner as of Wednesday, but police said charges were still possible.
— John Wayne Ferguson
