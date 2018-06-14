Police: Man stabbed on Galveston beach
GALVESTON
A man was stabbed on a Seawall beach late Wednesday, police said.
The stabbing occurred on the beach near the 2200 block of Seawall Boulevard, near the pilings underneath the Murdochs gift store, Galveston police Sgt. Xavier Hancock said.
The victim was alive when police arrived, Hancock said. He suffered serious injuries, but was expected to survive. The man was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment, Hancock said.
Neither the victim's name nor other personal information was released.
No one had been arrested but the victim gave police a description of the assailant, Hancock said. He said that there was no danger to the public.
The stabbing was not related to other recent reported stabbings of homeless people in Galveston, Hancock said.
— John Wayne Ferguson
