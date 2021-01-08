GALVESTON
The Galveston County COVID-19 Business Taskforce next week will issue 125,000 masks to businesses across the county.
The county will provide a one-month supply of masks to businesses that apply for the program. Priority will be given to locally owned small businesses where employees have prolonged interaction with the public, the county said.
More than 100 businesses had applied for the program as of Friday, the county said. The county will begin distributing masks Wednesday.
Businesses wanting to request free masks for their operations can visit GCCBTF.org to complete a request form. If a business has multiple locations, it will need to fill out a request form for each location.
Masks will be distributed through the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management with assistance from local chambers of commerce.
If business owners have any questions about the program, they should contact the Galveston County Economic Development Department at 409-766-2541 or dane.carlson@galvestoncountytx.gov.
The new program is launching nearly 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic and six months after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide order requiring masks to be worn in public places.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.