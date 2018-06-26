GALVESTON
The U.S. Coast Guard ended its search Tuesday morning for a man who went missing in the Gulf of Mexico near Rollover Pass on Monday after finding him dead.
About 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office found the body of a 33-year-old man about 1 mile from the pass. He had last been seen wading in the surf off of the beach, the Coast Guard said.
The search began on Monday evening after the man's family reported him missing. The family told the sheriff's office that the man had been hit by a wave before he went under the water.
The Coast Guard, Crystal Beach Fire Department and Galveston County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.