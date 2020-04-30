GALVESTON
Texas A&M University plans to have students on its campuses this fall, including at the Pelican Island campus in Galveston, university Chancellor John Sharp said Thursday.
Sharp on Thursday told Texas A&M University presidents that it was his plan to have the system's 11 campuses open for the fall semester, according to the Texas Tribune.
No other details about the school's reopening plans were announced Thursday.
Texas A&M University at Galveston canceled classes on March 16, and students have not attended in-person classes since then. A small number of students have remained on campus during the closure but most have left, a university spokeswoman said.
About 1,500 students were enrolled at the Galveston campus for the spring semester.
The school's spring semester ends May 12. The fall 2020 semester begins Aug. 12.
