GALVESTON
It was a whirlwind week for James Gorton.
His partner of 41 years, Diamantina O’Donohoe, was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch because of blood pressure-related health scare. When he tried to reach her, staff told him the hospital was restricting visitors as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“I got to the front door and I couldn’t get in,” Gorton said. “They were watching us pretty close.”
When he finally reached Unit 10B at Jennie Sealy Hospital, Gorton, 67, had made up his mind about something — 41 years is a long enough engagement, he said.
“I just thought, let’s just do it here and celebrate later,” Gorton said, adding the couple had recently planned to marry and already had a license.
James and Diamantina were married last week. Their wedding was attended by the nurses at the hospital ward, and officiated by Judge Mike Nelson, a justice of the peace from Santa Fe.
“There’s been so many things going on, and things are getting a little more complicated, so this simplified things a little bit,” Gorton said. He hoped by making their marriage official, she would be able to get health care covered under the benefits he receives from the Veterans Benefits Administration.
The hospital staff gave the couple a “big ol’ vase” with carnations and roses, Gorton said.
“It was nice,” he said. “We thought they were just going to say ‘Here’s the judge, now let me check your blood pressure,’ but it was a really nice thing. Everybody on the whole floor came.”
The couple was celebrating their honeymoon by recovering — and self-isolating — at their home in Texas City, Gorton said.
