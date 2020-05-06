GALVESTON COUNTY
People this week began venturing out to restaurants and retail shops for the first time since mid-March, when the coronavirus restrictions closed many businesses. And county residents were split about whether reopening was a good idea.
Some said they were eager to return to their favorite spots and to some semblance of normalcy, but others remained apprehensive about the reopening and want to take things a little more slowly.
The reopening is a relief for islander Diedre Waller, who has been missing her favorite restaurants and shops, she said.
“We can’t keep America locked down forever,” Waller said.
Waller, a contract nurse who travels between different county hospitals, has been enjoying her favorite spots the past few weeks, including Blu Boutique, 2425 Strand St., in downtown Galveston, she said.
“I feel very comfortable doing that,” Waller said. “I absolutely support our local businesses completely. We need to get this going because it is hurting lots of people.”
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the first phase of reopening the Texas economy last week, allowing retail shops, restaurants, museums and other businesses to reopen at 25 percent capacity May 1.
On Tuesday, Abbott announced hair dressers and other beauty-related businesses could reopen Friday with some restrictions.
Kerry Newman, franchise owner of a Subway restaurant, 2640 E. League City Parkway, was ready to reopen the sandwich shop last Friday, he said.
Newman is ready to get back to normal, he said.
“I want everything to open up,” Newman said. “I want to go to a nice little place and have me a nice cold draft beer.”
When the Subway shop went to take-out only, its revenue dropped from $10,000 a week to $3,500 a week, he said.
Newman has paid his sales tax and his employees, but he hasn’t paid rent for April, he said.
“I think it’s way over-hyped and I’ve not been scared at all,” Newman said.
Others aren’t yet ready to visit restaurants or other businesses.
League City resident Michelle LaCombe lives next door to her elderly mother and takes her groceries, so she’s been extra careful to keep herself healthy, she said.
The economy can’t stay shut down forever, and some people really need to get back to work, but LaCombe wants to exercise more personal caution, she said.
What really worries her is how much misinformation there is and how politicized things such as wearing a mask have become, she said.
“I’m worried about getting yelled at for wearing a mask,” LaCombe said.
Kemah resident Chris Griffith isn’t ready to get out either, he said.
Griffith realizes he’s lucky because he can work from home, whereas other people have lost their jobs because they can’t, he said. But he worries people aren’t observing the recommended guidelines.
“I understand people are ready to get back to work,” Griffith said. “Given what all the medical experts say right now, I am a little concerned about things opening back up.”
Griffith and his wife are going to wait a few weeks to see what happens before they start venturing out in public, he said.
For Laura Leonhard, it’s way too early to reopen, she said.
The Texas A&M University at Galveston doctoral program student is worried about how coronavirus will affect people long term, even if those people don’t have severe symptoms, Leonhard said.
Leonhard is fine if small businesses reopen because loyal customers can trust cleaning standards of local shops they trust, she said.
“There are fewer unknowns and there’s no pressure on anyone else to feel unsafe,” Leonhard said.
But the state should be doing more to protect residents and help local jurisdictions control tourist crowds as more businesses reopen, Leonhard said.
“I think it’s fair to say that almost everyone has been financially impacted, and I can appreciate that. But putting money before people’s health is not unexpected but despicable,” Leonhard said.
Lisa Keeler, a second-grade teacher at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston, is approaching reopening with caution, she said.
“I like the plan of a little bit at a time,” Keeler said.
Keeler has been teaching from home for the past two months and she hasn’t gone out to eat or walked into shops besides grocery and retail stores yet.
Things aren’t back to normal, she said.
Normally, her extended family would have big Mother’s Day plans, but they don’t yet, she said.
And Keeler and her son usually go out to eat once a month with some friends, a tradition they haven’t talked about rekindling yet, she said.
“At what point will we feel comfortable doing that?” Keeler said. “We haven’t really thought about it yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.