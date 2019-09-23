FRIENDSWOOD
A bat found last week in a residential neighborhood tested positive for rabies, according to the Friendswood Police Department.
The bat was found Sept. 16 outside a house in the 400 block of Windsor Drive, police said.
A resident called animal control about a sick bat after finding it on the ground at about 4:30 p.m., police said.
The bat was collected and sent to Texas Department of State Health Services, which confirmed the animal had rabies.
The resident was the only person to have contact with the bat, police said. The police department did not release any information about the resident, but said the resident is in contact with the state health department.
There have been no other reports of people or animals infected with rabies in Friendswood this year, police said.
Animals being diagnosed with rabies in Galveston County is not uncommon. In 2018, 85 animals in the county were diagnosed with the disease, according to the state health department. Of those animals, 23 were bats and 34 were dogs.
The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be spread through bites and scratches. To help avoid spreading the disease, people should avoid handling wild animals and have their own pets vaccinated against the virus.
