GALVESTON COUNTY
A man who was age 91 or older with preexisting medical conditions has died because of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of county resident deaths to 46, the Galveston County Health District announced Thursday.
The man died June 28, according to the health district.
With the announcement, the health district increased the number of deaths tied to long-term care facilities from 33 to 34.
The health district released information about five deaths Wednesday, which were the first announced since June 11.
Of the 45 local people who have died in the county after contracting the virus, 38 have been older than 70 years old, according to the health district.
Other than age and gender, the health district doesn’t release information about people who have died, citing patient privacy.
Along with the new death, the health district announced 213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
A total of 89 Galveston County residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 on Thursday, the district said.
There were 190 people in Galveston County hospitals being treated for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
Galveston County intensive care units were at 74.5 percent base capacity Thursday, according to the council. About 37 percent of intensive care beds were being used to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the council.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
People with mild illness recover in about two weeks; those with more severe illness might take three to six weeks to recover, according to the World Health Organization.
