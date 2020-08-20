FRIENDSWOOD
In these highly polarized and tense times, the sign outside Friends Pub in Friendswood, “We refuse to shut down,” reads much like a slogan on internet message boards everywhere.
But while many read the sign as a criticism of Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to close businesses to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, that’s not actually what owner Fred Rahdar meant when he placed it there recently, he said.
Rather, the sign is meant in response to what he said is local pressure from residents and the police department to close the business, despite its qualifying as a restaurant under Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission rules.
“The pub name throws people off,” Rahdar said. “They come over, and think it’s a bar. But honestly, the type of food we have, no one else in Friendswood has it.”
Police in Friendswood, however, disagree, arguing the story is more complicated than Rahdar lets on, and alleging that his business is responsible for a large number of drunk-driving arrests in recent months.
But the story of Friends Pub speaks to the ongoing confusion surrounding bars and restaurants generally during the pandemic, and the minute differences between businesses that are allowed to be open, and those that are forced to remain closed under the governor’s coronavirus pandemic orders.
“It seems like a better rule would be, if a business can execute social distancing, then that’s the right thing, no matter what the business is,” said Mike Dean, owner of several popular island bars and restaurants. “If you can keep people 6 feet apart and in masks, that seems like a simpler universal tool. And I know there are some other behaviors the state wants to regulate, like dancing and bar games.”
Instead, by relying on the 51 percent rule, businesses are arbitrarily affected by a designation many hadn’t fully understood initially, Dean argues.
What separates bars and businesses is whether more or less than 51 percent of all sales come via alcohol, Rahdar said.
Businesses that report less than 51 percent of their on-premise revenue deriving from alcohol sales can operate as restaurants, said Chris Porter, spokesman with the commission.
New rules, however, allow businesses to reapply for a food or beverage permit if they can prove they can generate more than 51 percent of sales via food or other merchandise, according to the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission.
That has led several businesses around the state and Galveston County to rush to install kitchens and food trucks, in hopes of reopening sooner.
Ultimately, it’s an arbitrary and frustrating distinction, Dean said.
For most new businesses when applying for a liquor license, it’s hard to tell exactly what sales might be, Dean said. So, before the pandemic, business owners largely guessed at sales.
“Two years later, the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission comes back and says ‘Here’s what your sales really are’, but something they don’t check that regularly because it hasn’t been something they have needed to regulate,” Dean said.
The differences between the two categories had been minimal, until it became the lone benchmark, Dean said.
Friends Pub joined essentially all other Galveston County businesses in shuttering for about 45 days starting in March, Rahdar said.
Bars and breweries were some of the last businesses to reopen in late May, but closed again a month later on Abbott’s orders.
Abbott in a May 5 press conference said: “We also need to recognize kind of the very nature of a bar. And that is it brings people close together ... in a setting that really is the type of setting that promotes the transmission of infectious diseases,” according to The Texas Tribune.
Representatives with Abbott’s press office have not responded to requests for comment about the rules, but Abbott in a press conference has said he wants to see the state’s coronavirus positivity rate fall below 10 percent before reopening bars and fully opening restaurants.
The state’s overall positivity rate has declined to about 12.3 percent in recent days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Yet until that happens, now some businesses are more adversely affected than others, Rahdar said.
“I believe in freedom,” he said. “It should be peoples’ choice. If they want to come in, then come in. I don’t go out and drag people into my business.”
But Friendswood police paint a slightly less rosy picture.
Police scrutiny of the pub isn’t related to pandemic orders but rather to incidents occurring since January that police allege are connected to the establishment, Chief Robert Wieners said. These include 25 DWI arrests, as well as multiple public intoxication arrests and assaults, he said.
Rahdar argues those have only happened because the department, in response to concern from certain residents, are trying to build a case against Friends Pub when one doesn’t exist.
“I think a few residents take this as a political thing,” he said. “They attack us for not wearing face masks and say we’re committing manslaughter. Those few people are putting pressure on the police department.”
On Aug. 3, the Friends Pub owners were twice informed the Friendswood Police Department would perform a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission inspection and, later that evening, the owners protested the inspection request because a commission agent wasn’t present, according to a Facebook post made by Kobra Ghorbani, who is Rahdar’s wife, detailing the incident.
But the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission code stipulates that any Texas peace officer can conduct a bar check and inspection, Wieners said.
The Friendswood police report on the incident stated that an officer suffered a hand injury as Rahdar was being handcuffed. The officer will have to miss six to eight weeks of duty because of the injury, Wieners said.
