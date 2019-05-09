LEAGUE CITY
A 75-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday in a car crash on FM 518, police said Thursday.
Police received a call about a two-vehicle accident about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West Main Street, said Kelly Williamson, spokesman for the League City Police Department.
A silver Ford Focus was apparently pulling from the parking lot of a Dairy Queen onto West Main Street when an eastbound Ford F-150 hit it, Williamson said.
Two people in the truck were transported to a local hospital, while the driver and one passenger in the Ford Focus were airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Williamson said.
The driver of the car, Grace Martin, 75, was pronounced dead at the hospital, Williamson said.
Investigators did not know the status of the other person by deadline Thursday, officials said.
A second passenger in the Ford Focus also was transported to a local hospital, Williamson said.
