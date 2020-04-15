LEAGUE CITY
Two senior care facilities in League City are the source of 39 COVID-19 infections, the Galveston County Health District announced late Wednesday.
As part of its daily update about the number of cases of COVID-19 in the county, the district also released new information about the sources of some of the infections.
The Cottages at Clear Lake, 450 Landing Blvd., and the Regent Care Center of League City, 2620 W. Walker St., are the source of 39 of League City’s 130 total diagnoses to date, according to the health district.
In addition, the district announced a second outbreak at a senior care facility in Texas City. There are 12 coronavirus-related cases connected to the Ashton Parke Care Center, 210A Gulf Freeway, according to the district. The district had previously connected 68 cases in Texas City to The Resort at Texas City senior care facility, 1720 N. Logan St.
There have been a total of 128 coronavirus cases confirmed in Texas City. Of those, 80 are connected to the two senior care facilities.
The district reported a total of just nine new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the smallest daily increase in cases since April 3.
The district also reported two new deaths connected to COVID-19. A man in his 80s and a man in his 70s died on Wednesday. Both men had preexisting medical conditions, according to the health district.
