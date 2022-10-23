PORT BOLIVAR
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department and others fought a blaze Saturday night involving two dry-docked boats that lasted more than six hours, Fire Chief Malcolm Comeaux said.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 23, 2022 @ 4:49 pm
PORT BOLIVAR
The Port Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department and others fought a blaze Saturday night involving two dry-docked boats that lasted more than six hours, Fire Chief Malcolm Comeaux said.
“We responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. involving one boat,” Comeaux said. “When we had arrived the vessel was fully engulfed in flames.”
The fire took place at the end of 16th Street, Comeaux said.
The vessel was a large wooden sailboat, Comeaux said.
“Someone was doing a restoration and it somehow caught fire,” Comeaux said. “The cause of the fire is still undetermined.”
The fire spread to a neighboring boat, Comeaux said.
“The second boat was a vessel that had a whole lot of diesel fuel in it,” Comeaux said.
Once the boats were burning, the department switched to defensive mode to save a neighboring tugboat.
“We kept the tugboat cool and covered in water that way it wouldn’t catch on fire,” Comeaux said.
The fire department was assisted by departments such as Galveston Fire Department, Santa Fe Fire Department, Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department and High Island Fire Department.
“The fire lasted over six hours,” Comeaux said. “The fire was put out around 3:30 a.m.”
There were no reported injuries, Comeaux said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Comeaux said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.